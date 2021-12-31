Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul: PPV buys comparison so far

Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in MMA, but how does Jake Paul rank against him?

Paul has revolutionized the boxing world by crossing over the sport with MMA and challenging UFC stars. He has often spoken about poor fighter pay in the UFC and pulled the leg of the promotion's president, Dana White.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's only professional boxing bout came against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight garnered a mammoth 4,300,000 pay-per-view buys, second only to Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (4,600,000) on the all-time list. McGregor has also headlined eight out of the top-10 best-selling UFC pay-per-views.

'The Problem Child' made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in December 2019. However, the first pay-per-view he main evented was with former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April this year.

It reportedly ended up garnering around 1,500,000 purchases, according to promoter Triller. Paul's first fight with Tyron Woodley was with Showtime Sports and it did around 500,000 buys.

The recent rematch, however, apparently did a paltry 65,000. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen reported:

"Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing," said Muehlhausen.

Jake Paul denies that his second bout with Tyron Woodley sold only around 65,000 PPV buys

Jake Paul took to Twitter to say the reported pay-per-view numbers for the Woodley rematch were false.

Paul added that he expected lower numbers as compared to the first since fans wanted to see him square off against Tommy Fury. However, he insisted the final number of pay-per-view buys isn't available yet.

"The PPV number rumors are bullsh*t. 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+. Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive. Not my best business night. But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold."

Jake Paul is 5-0 in his career so far and has knocked out every opponent he has faced. He fought to a split decision win against 'The Chosen One' in August 2021 and beat him via KO earlier this month.

