Conor McGregor wants Anderson Silva fight at middleweight

McGregor v Cerrone

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor loves to conquer uncharted territories like none other. Say what you want about him but the trash-talking Irishman is not afraid of taking challenges that look way beyond him and proving his doubters wrong.

When UFC legend Anderson Silva challenged McGregor to a superfight, it looked like an option the Irishman could seriously consider. The fans would love to see a past legend take on the promotion's current poster-boy in an epic clash so there's no doubt that the fight would sell like hotcakes. Also, the fact that Silva is way past his prime helps "The Notorious One's case. All in all, it wouldn't be a bad matchup for McGregor. As expected, the Irishman took to Twitter to accept the challenge.

Now, McGregor looked good at 170 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and Silva, who fought at middleweight for the greater part of his glorious career could ideally come down a weight class to take on the money fight against McGregor but it turns out that isn't the way former Champ Champ likes to conduct business.

Conor McGregor wants to debut at middleweight

Never short of surprises, McGregor just announced that he wants to fight Silva at middleweight; something many would consider being a suicidal move from the Irishman. At 5'9, McGregor isn't the tallest of fighters, neither is he a natural welterweight, leave alone middleweight. But that's Conor McGregor for you. He's always looking to do the unthinkable,

185! Rock in like Rousimar. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

You want to see bombs? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

McGregor also backed up his decision with logic by referring to a former UFC middleweight Rousimar Palhares. At 5'8, Rousimar was nothing like a typical middleweight but he sure as heck was effective. He was known for his short, stocky, heavily muscled build and ability to outgrapple his opponents. If Rousimar could do it, there's no reason why McGregor can't.