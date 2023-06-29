"Conor mctapper" - Fans react to resurfaced footage of Conor McGregor doing a backstage jig ahead of his iconic clash against Floyd Mayweather

Fans have reacted to an old video of Conor McGregor dancing backstage ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

'The Notorious' locked horns against 'Money' back in August 2017 in what was the second-highest-selling PPV fight of all time. While one would expect McGregor to feel the pressure of agreeing to fight Mayweather, the Irishman was rather calm in the build-up to the fight.

So much so that in a recently resurfaced video, McGregor can be seen dancing backstage ahead of a press conference for his fight against Mayweather.

Watch the video below:

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, fans seem to have mixed reactions to the video of McGregor dancing. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"conor mctapper"

"Irish love to dance it's in his blood"

"Lets see your reverse double spin, ya bummmm"

"Hey champ, we patiently waiting for you to grace the octagon again. You bring MMA to a different level!"

"Hey champ, we patiently waiting for you to grace the octagon again. You bring MMA to a different level!"

"I’d be dancing on that pay check too"

"You suck mate, just retire from fighting you bellend"

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry in BKFC

'The Notorious' and former UFC star Mike Perry had a viral faceoff at BKFC 41 following Perry's TKO victory over Luke Rockhold. Despite the fact that McGregor is still signed to the UFC, the two faced off and exchanged cordial words in the ring,

Since then, there have been rumors of Conor McGregor potentially entering the BKFC ring to fight Mike Perry. Speaking about it during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, with Mike Perry as a guest, Joe Rogan said:

“If he decided to do that... If somehow or another they [UFC] gave him the green light to do that, I can’t imagine how that could ever happen, but if it did... If that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*****g bananas. He’s a very good kicker [too], he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, do you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15):

