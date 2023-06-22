"Do you know how big that would be?" - Joe Rogan goes 'bananas' over idea of Conor McGregor and Mike Perry fighting bare-knuckle

Joe Rogan recently hosted Mike Perry on his podcast, and the two discussed the iconic faceoff between Perry and Conor McGregor at BKFC 41 a few months ago.

After Mike Perry defeated Luke Rockhold in the main event of BKFC 41, he called out Conor McGregor, and the two faced off and exchanged cordial words. On the JRE show, Perry talked about standing his ground before an immensely popular athlete and maintaining decorum by being respectful:

“Like when me and Conor McGregor faced off, he was moving all over the place, and I stood my ground. I stood so still. I stood still, and I couldn’t be wavered or moved. He is free in that moment to do so, obviously, but it was me respectfully calling him out. Which shows the professional in martial arts that I have been for so many years. How do you call a man out in a sport... They can honor it in a fair way and promote it to be entertaining. I mean, everything he does, people watch that s***.”

Joe Rogan weighed in on a potential crossover fight between the two and stated that fans would absolutely want to watch the blockbuster fight:

“If he decided to do that... If somehow or another they [UFC] gave him the green light to do that, I can’t imagine how that could ever happen, but if it did... If that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*****g bananas. He’s a very good kicker [too], he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, do you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Check out Joe Rogan and Mike Perry's comments below:

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry: 'Platinum' Perry explains to Joe Rogan why he transitioned over bare-knuckle fighting

Mike Perry has gained success in his brief stint in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, winning three out of three fights.

Joe Rogan asked him about switching in 2021 after his UFC contract expired, and Perry stated that boxing was his 'forte.'

“You know, it’s just a real fight to me. I still go to the gym, and I do MMA. I love boxing so much, though; it’s my forte. It’s like what I’m good at. ‘Cause I’m cool to take a punch, get hit, that’s fine. I’ll take a hit to land a better one on you. In bare-knuckle, there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Check out his comments below:

