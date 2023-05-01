"The Conor McGregor thing was a nice cap" - Mike Perry weighs in on BKFC 41 face-off with 'Notorious'

Mike Perry headlined BKFC 41 against another former UFC fighter in Luke Rockhold. The pay-per-view event was a great hit with multiple stars in attendance, including UFC royalty such as Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Cory Sandhagen.

McGregor truly stole the show in his coral pink suit in the front row as he chugged his own brand of Irish whisky straight from a Proper No. Twelve bottle. He seemed to love the bare-knuckle action and also made a first appearance in the BKFC 'squared circle' after main event victor Perry called him out.

FITE @FiteTV



| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

The two faced off and showed mutual respect as the fans in attendance cheered them on.

Perry spoke about the face-off in an interview with Helen Yee on her YouTube channel. 'Platinum' also addressed his physical disadvantage against former middleweight champion Rockhold and about defying the odds to win.

He said:

“The Conor McGregor thing was a nice cap, man. The stars was out. They did show your boy some respect. They was here for the main event. Luke Rockhold was a part of that. The size difference was a part of that. They wanted to see what 'Platinum' Mike Perry was capable of when he was beat on paper, I wasn’t supposed to win on paper.”

Mike Perry next fight: 'Platinum' to face Conor McGregor or Eddie Alvarez next?

Mike Perry extended his unbeaten BKFC record to 3-0 after winning by TKO against Luke Rockhold. For his next fight, he responded to Helen Yee informing him of Eddie Alvarez's interest in a matchup:

“You know, Eddie Alvarez. Listen bro, if he’s saying that... Bro, he don’t want to do that to himself. ‘Cause he won’t get up when I put him down.”

Alvarez won the co-main event of BKFC 41 against Chad Mendes in his debut fight in the promotion.

Check out Perry's comments on the McGregor face-off and on facing Alvarez:

However, Perry named Conor McGregor as his preferred next opponent in the post-fight press conference.

The Irishman is currently contracted to the UFC and set to face off against Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter, so the chances of a potential Perry vs. McGregor fight may be bleak.

Perry said:

“What’s next for me? Conor McGregor. He likes to box too. We can go throw hands. And he gave me a face-off. Man, how cool was that bro? That’s what’s up.”

