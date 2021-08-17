"Conor could need help mentally" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor's deleted tweets about Daniel Cormier

Sean O'Malley thinks Conor McGregor might require some mental help after the Irishman's latest deleted tweets about former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. McGregor called out Cormier for reporting to work ahead of UFC 264 in an inebriated state and claimed it was a 'sackable offense'.

According to Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor might need to consult a psychiatrist to sort out his life and that there's no harm in doing the same. O'Malley claims it is all the more important for McGregor to get some help because he has a lot to deal with - his enormous wealth, his multi-million dollar businesses, the fight game, and recovering from the leg-break among other things.

Enough to not give a fuck. https://t.co/rBc9CYgSUu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

In a recent video released on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley stated the following:

"Who knows, Conor could need help mentally which is, I don't think there's anything wrong with needing help mentally to get your thoughts in order. I think a lot of people could benefit from someone who is an expert in that field. I think Sam Hurst calls it a mind mechanic. Helps you with your mind. Especially when you're that famous, that rich, you have that many opportunities with whatever is around you. Girls, and sh*t. And it happened fast, now it's getting to the end and who knows how his mind is. Maybe he does need to see someone, maybe not. He could be completely good."

Watch Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg-break he suffered at UFC 264 and recently stated on Twitter that he is eyeing a return to the octagon next year. As for his next fight, McGregor hinted that he may move up to the welterweight division next.

Conor McGregor further stated that he'd like to fight for a third title in the UFC at 170lbs and said he'd 'smoke' Kamaru Usman in a potential title fight.

"Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!" tweeted McGregor.

