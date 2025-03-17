"Conor for President of Ireland" - MMA X reacts as Conor McGregor shares bold message ahead of St. Patrick’s Day meeting with Donald Trump

MMA fans have been reacting to Conor McGregor's latest post on social media, which saw the UFC star reveal he was on his way to Washington to meet with Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day.

During McGregor's latest stint away from the octagon, he has become more and more vocal about the issues he believes Ireland is facing and criticizing those in power.

'The Notorious' believes his country needs to make radical changes in regards to issues such as the judiciary system, education, and immigration, and has even expressed an interest in running for the Irish Presidency.

While the Irishman has yet to make any official announcement in regards to his candidacy, he recently shared a statement on X that he would soon be meeting with the U.S President to discuss the changes he wants to bring to his country.

McGregor wrote:

"I land shortly in Washington for the most important meeting of my country's future. I am beyond ready. The world will hear Ireland's call."

Check out the post below:

Fans have since been reacting to Conor McGregor's post, which has generated a mixed response.

There are some fans who are supportive of McGregor's ideas, writing:

"Conor for President of Ireland. You have my vote."

Another wrote:

"Ireland needs a fighter. Ireland needs Conor McGregor to be President. God bless you my friend."

One fan said:

"Someone has to speak for Ireland. Might as well be Conor McGregor"

Another added:

"I hope your conversations are fruitful. God save Ireland"

Some`fans aren't so sure about McGregor, however, with one fan writing:

"Conor the drug addicted man-child is gonna fk this up so bad"

Another said:

"Hahahaha most irrelevant person in Ireland, scum"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Michael Chandler talks Conor McGregor's return

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon.

'Iron' and 'The Notorious' were meant to face off, but an apparent spat with USADA, McGregor's media commitments to the Road House movie, and an injury to the Dubliner's toe regularly pushed the fight back.

Ultimately, Chandler opted to move on from the fight and the Irishman's future continues to remain up in the air.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler was asked whether he believes McGregor will ever come back to fighting. He said:

“In my heart of hearts, yes [he comes back]. Because I think he wants to fight. He doesn’t want to finish his fighting legacy the way he has done it. Now, my mind, if you’re a betting man does Conor come back? No. I’d give it a slim chance.”

Check out Chandler's comments here:

