"Conor's energy does wane at some point"- Dan Hooker predicts his former opponent Dustin Poirier's chances against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 [Exclusive]

Dan Hooker will be fighting Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 257. The winner of that fight could eventually face the winner of the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

During the UFC 257 virtual media day, Sportskeeda caught up with Dan Hooker and asked him about his thoughts on the fight. The Hangman's last octagon outing was against Dustin Poirier, who he believes is one of the fittest guys in the UFC's lightweight division.

Dan Hooker claims Dustin Poirier has a real chance against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has stated that he would like to have a "war" against Conor McGregor in their highly-awaited rematch. Someone who has already experienced something of a similar statement is none other than Dan Hooker.

In June 2020, Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier took each other to the limit in a five-round classic at the UFC Apex Center. The two lightweights battered each other for 25 minutes straight and eventually, Poirier had his hands raised.

The Hangman believes that Poirier and McGregor's rematch won't be anything similar to their first fight. Hooker added that The Diamond is a completely different fighter and could cause trouble for McGregor.

"I feel like it's not gonna like the first fight, I feel like it's not gonna be an early stoppage like the first contest. I feel like Dustin Poirier is a completely different fighter at this weight class, I feel like he's one of the bigger guys. Definitely one of the most durable, one of the most fittest which matches up well with Conor," said Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker added that The Notorious One is someone who tries too hard to knock his opponent out and that could eventually cause his troubles in the fight. The No. 6 ranked lightweight added that we could see a five-round battle in the rematch.

"Because he [Conor] uses so much energy trying to knock his opponent out his energy does wane at some point throughout the fights. Whereas, Poirier's does not. So I feel like they match up incredibly well, I don't feel like it's going to be an early knockout like everyone says, like Conor's been saying. I feel like we're gonna see a five-round battle," Dan Hooker added.