"Conor's got some of the most precise, powerful hands"- Michael Chandler gives his prediction of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Michael Chandler's first official UFC pay-per-view will feature him sharing the fight card with Dan Hooker in the co-main event. The card's main event will see Conor McGregor take to the octagon against Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Sportskeeda recently had the pleasure of catching up with Michael Chandler as part of the UFC 257 virtual media day and got to know his veteran analysis of the upcoming UFC 257 main event showdown.

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier could cause Conor McGregor trouble if he manages to evade the left-hand shot

Dustin Poirier has claimed that he will be heading into his rematch against Conor McGregor with the mindset of having a war against The Notorious One. The Irishman has predicted a 60-second KO of Poirier and believes he will get the job done quickly at UFC 257.

A veteran like Michael Chandler believes that Poirier is heading into the fight with the right mindset, as he is the type of fighter who thrives in battle. The former Bellator champ believes that The Diamond relishes the challenge of being in deep waters.

"I do because if you know anything about Dustin Poirier, you know that he thrives in the battle. He relishes the challenge of being in the deep waters, of being cut up and bleeding, and beaten down. Because that's where he really pulls something out of himself and becomes that champion, that is Dustin Poirier," said Michael Chandler.

While discussing Conor McGregor's chances, Chandler first praised the former UFC double champion as one of the most precise and powerful fighters' in the game. He added that The Notorious One is 'capable of putting away any of his opponents' with the right connection.

However, Michael Chandler knows for a fact that if Dustin manages to avoid the left-hand shot from McGregor, then things could go The Diamond's way on the night.

"Conor, he's got some of the most precise, most powerful hands in the division. He can put away anybody with the right punch, so in the first two rounds, if Dustin can evade that left hand, we're gonna see a very interesting fight late in the second, third, fourth, and fifth round. I think that's where Dustin Poirier can take over if the fight continues in that direction. So, we'll see. I think either of those scenarios could be probable, either way they're both gonna be entertaining. I'm gonna get my win, I'm gonna shower up real quick. Do my quick media and hopefully be out to watch the main event and possibly watch my next opponent," added Michael Chandler.