"Conor has not said one negative thing about me" - Michael Chandler explains why he has targeted Dustin Poirier the most among other UFC lightweights.

In recent weeks, Michael Chandler has targeted UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier and has taken shots at the latter on social media. Chandler has now explained why he has been mocking 'The Diamond' instead of the trash talker of the division, Conor McGregor.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Chandler claimed that McGregor hasn't said a negative thing about the former, whereas Poirier has mentioned the former Bellator champion's name a few times.

The former Bellator lightweight champion brought up the fact that Poirier has claimed that he would rather sell his hot sauce than fight the former. Chandler made it known that the clip he posted on Twitter was rather a dig at The Diamond.

"No, truth be told, this is a lightweight division full of guys right? And Conor has not said one negative thing about me. Conor really hasn't said my name at all, not that there's a good thing or bad thing. Poirier has and that's fine, if he can have his opinion of me, I haven't earned it or he would rather sell hot sauce than fight me for the title. It's fool's gold if we win or whatever, I'm a company guy or whatnot. So, it was more directed at him just because he's been the guy who's kind of said the most and man, he's got a big fight ahead of him."

Michael Chandler added that Poirier currently has the biggest fight of his life ahead of himself. And finishing a trilogy with 'Notorious' is arguably the biggest thing on his plate.

However, 'Iron' Mike himself is focused on his title fight against Charles Oliveira for UFC 262 and also praised the rest of the UFC's lightweight division.

"He's got the biggest fight of his life ahead. Finishing a trilogy with Conor McGregor is the biggest thing he's got on his plate, then again, I should be more worried about Charles Oliveira I guess. Because I'm fighting Charles Oliveira in four weeks but it's an interesting lightweight division, full of characters, full of great fighters, full of world class athletes, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Michael Chandler will fight for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262:

On May 15th, Michael Chandler will challenge for the UFC lightweight title in only his second fight for the UFC. The former Bellator titleholder will be fighting Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262.

Under a month away 🏆 Your #UFC262 poster has DROPPED! pic.twitter.com/3Fo0NCmsKm — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2021