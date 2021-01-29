"Conor tends to fall sometimes"- Frankie Edgar backed Dustin Poirier to win at UFC 257

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar was recently a guest on the Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast and during the conversation, the veteran bantamweight weighed in his opinion on the UFC 257 main event.

Frankie Edgar, a former UFC lightweight champion, praised Dustin Poirier's phenomenal performance against a former division champion in Conor McGregor. The Answer thought Poirier looked phenomenal in his fight against The Notorious One and Edgar himself picked The Diamond to win.

"Poirier, he looked phenomenal. I mean the way it went down like that, I thought it would've gone later. I did the whole bookie pick for my Instagram and I did pick Dustin. I thought it would be go a little later, I didn't think it would happen that quickly."

Frankie Edgar further assessed that when things don't usually go McGregor's way, he tends to fall sometimes. And that is exactly what had happened at UFC 257 when McGregor suffered a second-round loss to the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

"But, you know, Conor, when things don't go his way, he tends to fall sometimes. Things didn't go his way early, he got hit with that calf kick and that was a wrap for him."

Frankie Edgar will meet Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight showdown in the upcoming UFC event

Frankie Edgar is currently on the back of a successful bantamweight debut when he defeated Pedro Munhoz, via a split decision. In his second fight at 135-lbs, Edgar will welcome Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of the UFC Vegas 18 card.

Sandhagen himself is on the back of a win over top division contender Marlon Moraes and will look to edge one step closer to a title shot. Whereas, the veteran Edgar could earn a shot at the bantamweight strap with a win. The winner of this fight could very well go on to face the winner of the Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight.

UFC Vegas 18 is scheduled for February 6, 2021, and will be headlined by Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight showdown.