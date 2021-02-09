"Conor is way easier than Floyd"- Jake Paul ready to fight Conor McGregor ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has been vouching for a boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor for months now. The YouTuber turned pro boxer has now made a bold claim by stating that McGregor is an easier fight for Paul in comparison to Floyd Mayweather.

A few months ago, Jake Paul took to social media and put Conor McGregor on notice. Paul took shots at McGregor's wife and went on to claim that he had offered him a total of $50 million for a potential showdown.

In an interview with Brandon Marshall and co. on I AM ATHLETE, Jake Paul stated that Conor McGregor has lost his fire and passion for the fight game. Paul added that McGregor is an easier fight for him than Floyd Mayweather and the Irishman will make the same mistake of underestimating Jake Paul.

"Conor, Conor is way easier than Floyd. Conor is way easier than Floyd and Conor, just like Ben Askren is doing currently, Conor will underestimate me, he'll come into the ring, be like 'this is an easy payday'. He just doesn't have that hunger anymore, that's why he got starched in his last fight, it's because he has everything. He doesn't need to fight for sh*t anymore."

In his last UFC fight, Conor McGregor suffered a loss to Dustin Poirier in the second round of their rematch. The stoppage loss was the first time McGregor had suffered a KO/TKO loss in his career and Jake Paul immediately took to social media to take shots at The Notorious One.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Jake Paul will be fighting former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April

Jake Paul has announced that his next fight will be against former ONE Champion and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. On the back of a win over Nate Robinson, Paul is confident that he will knock out Funky within the first round of their fight on April 17th.

Most of you would pay to punch this dummy @jakepaul !! I get paid to do it 🔥🔥🔥🔥@triller pic.twitter.com/0flpnLmtFD — Funky (@Benaskren) February 6, 2021

The fight will mark Askren's return to combat sports. The former UFC welterweight's last fight was against fellow grappler Demian Maia, to whom Askren lost in Singapore, way back in 2019.