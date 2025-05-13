“Control himself and dodge” - Superbon recalls how Nong-O was able to recover after getting dazed by Kongthoranee

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand was impressed with his close friend, former bantamweight Muay Thai king and legend Nong-O Hama's most recent performance.
Nong-O seemingly turned back the clock with his vintage performance against young Thai counterpart Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago.
Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 31 official post-event press conference, Superbon says he was most impressed by Nong-O's resilience, especially after getting hurt early in the fight.
The Superbon Training Center founder said:
"At that moment, if he had been counted, he would have still come back because in the end he was able to control himself and dodge."
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on May 3rd.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
What's next for Superbon?
Superbon has a new challenger to his throne.
Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri shocked the world when he knocked out featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai last March to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.
That victory set the stage for an inevitable world title unification showdown with Superbon himself.
But while Superbon admits he's back in the gym getting ready, Noiri, on the other hand, has other plans.
The Japanese fighter wants to go on vacation. He told My Navi News:
"I don't really want to think about the [Superbon fight] right now. I know that fight will come, but for now I want to relax. But whatever that comes along, when the venue and the opponent is confirmed, I'll be prepared to fight again."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon's next fight.