“Just waiting for the confirmation” - Superbon says he’s ready to unify featherweight kickboxing belts vs Masaaki Noiri anytime

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand was in town this week to take in fight week festivities at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium.

Superbon cornered close friend, legendary Muay Thai fighter and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, who defeated Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the evening's main event.

Superbon, who was last seen suffering a second-round technical knockout loss to countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170 in January, is looking to return to kickboxing to defend his gold in his next fight.

Meanwhile, Japanese star Masaaki Noiri won the interim featherweight kickboxing belt a little over a month ago, to set up an inevitable world title unification bout with Superbon.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Superbon said he is now just waiting to be scheduled against Noiri.

"I am waiting for the confirmation. But I’m preparing, I’m just waiting for the confirmation."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Superbon and Noiri throw down in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Masaaki Noiri says beating Superbon could trump his finish of Tawanchai: "I'll feel even more excited"

Masaaki Noiri is ready to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with reigning champion Superbon, and he thinks a win over the Thai icon would be even sweeter than his finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March.

Noiri told My Navi News:

"I'm really excited with how my match with Tawanchai ended, and I think, in the future, I'm having that same excitement to face Superbon, especially if I win. Maybe I'll feel even more excited than I did this time."

