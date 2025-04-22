“He seemed out of form” - Superbon critiques Tawanchai’s performance in shocking title loss to Masaaki Noiri 

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand recently spoke about Tawanchai's shocking knockout loss to Masaaki Noiri at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The Thai striking icon says he thought Tawanchai just didn't look like himself, technique-wise, and this resulted in a failed bid at the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon had this to say about Tawanchai's performance against Noiri:

"Maybe Tawanchai also seemed out of form. He used his left kicks very little. He normally throws it with so much more power and accuracy."

Tawanchai is considered by many to be one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world. He is one of the most dominant titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative's devastating left kick, in particular, has been responsible for felling many opponents in ONE Championship. However, against Noiri, Superbon noticed that his Thai countryman didn't really use it much.

As a result, Noiri capitalized on this tactical deficiency and proceeded to put pressure on Tawanchai until the Japanese star scored one of the biggest upsets in recent ONE Championship history.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand on watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Superbon?

Superbon has been out of action since his second-round technical knockout loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in a failed bid at the featherweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

With Masaaki Noiri winning the interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172, this sets the stage for an inevitable unification clash between Superbon and the Japanese stalwart.

Dan Paulo Errazo

















