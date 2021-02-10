"Cool race car chair, bro" - Conor McGregor only saw one thing in Nate Diaz's ESPN interview

Conor McGregor could only see one thing in Nate Diaz’s recent ESPN interview with Ariel Helwani – the chair that Diaz was seated on.

Nate Diaz recently appeared on an edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. Diaz opened up on a myriad of topics, including one of his biggest rivals Conor McGregor.

On that note, Conor McGregor responded to Diaz’s interview by commenting on Ariel Helwani’s Instagram posts. Taking a shot at Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor left a few comments that read as follows (*Image courtesy: TheMacLife).

“Look out we got a bad a** in a race car chair over here.”

“Cool race car chair bro.”

“Vroom vroom beep beep hahahahahajw.”

As of this writing, Nate Diaz is yet to respond to Conor McGregor’s comments.

Is Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 on the horizon?

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz took place at UFC 196 in March 2016. It was contested at welterweight and witnessed McGregor lose to Diaz via second-round submission.

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz took place at UFC 202 in August 2016. It was once again contested at welterweight and this time around witnessed McGregor defeat Diaz via majority decision.

Following their pair of fights, Conor McGregor went on to beat Eddie Alvarez and win the UFC lightweight title. He then competed in a professional boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor also faced notable fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO in their first fight, which transpired at UFC 178 in September 2014.

While their first fight was contested at featherweight, their rematch was at lightweight. The rematch, which transpired at UFC 257 in January 2021, witnessed McGregor lose to Poirier via second-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has competed only twice since his rematch with Conor McGregor. Diaz fought Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019, defeating him via unanimous decision.

Following this, Diaz faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. The fight was for the BMF title, and Diaz ended up losing to Masvidal via third-round TKO. Both aforementioned fights against Pettis and Masvidal were contested at welterweight.

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and their teams have suggested that the trilogy fight could be next for the two UFC stars. Nevertheless, Conor McGregor and his head coach John Kavanagh have time and again asserted that his trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is one of the biggest bouts that could be made.

Moreover, Kavanagh has noted that the McGregor-Diaz trilogy fight ought to take place at lightweight. And with Nate Diaz now insinuating that he isn’t returning to lightweight, whether or not this much-awaited trilogy matchup comes to fruition, remains to be seen.