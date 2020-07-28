Corey Anderson details horrific experience after last KO loss to Jan Blachowicz: "My heart had stopped beating"

Corey Anderson last fought in February where he faced Jan Blachowicz in a #1 contender's fight. Corey Anderson was just a win away from securing a Light Heavyweight Championship opportunity, but he suffered a brutal first-round knockout to the Polish fighter.

It's been a rough road back for Overdrive since then and he took to Facebook detailing the horrific post-fight experience that he had.

Ended up in the ER for 5 days running numerous of test and blood work to figure out what happened. I seen a long list of different doctors, all but one said it was do to major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for hrs. 1 doctor would tell me it was my heart… that my heart had stopped beating and it could happen again but next time in a fight!! Instantly my wifes face change and my emotions as well. I become angry with doctors bc I was scared internally.

Corey Anderson's future

Corey Anderson will undoubtedly return a more determined fighter. He's also going to adapt to a much safer style to win him fights. He's been criticized by Dana White before over his approach and mentality.

Corey Anderson was also under fire by fans after his win over Johnny Walker and aggressive post-fight demeanor. That doesn't change the fact that Corey Anderson remains the dark horse of the Light Heavyweight division. He's gotten into a beef with Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones as well, confronting him in a public gathering.

It'll be a while before we see Corey Anderson return. Hopefully, he takes the rest of the year off and returns at a later point in 2021. The nature of his injury was nothing short of horrific and it goes to show exactly what fighters have to endure for our entertainment.