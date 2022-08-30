"Could possibly mean no more fighting" - Corey Anderson reveals why he continues to fight with gruesome injury he picked up against Glover Teixeira in 2018

Corey Anderson has revealed that an injury he picked up while fighting Glover Teixeira in 2018 has still not been repaired. 'Overtime' had a photo of his hand taken by Luke Thomas, and the picture has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Anderson explained that repairing the injury could mean his fighting career comes to an end, and he decided that he would rather wait until he retires to have surgery.

"Went in to get it looked at, Dr stated it the surgery could hinder me making a fist properly (which could possibly mean no fighting) so objected."

The long-term injury hasn't seemed to impact Corey Anderson in the slightest, as he recently competed for the light heavyweight world title in Bellator. Unfortunately, the fight resulted in a no contest following an accidental clash of heads.

Anderson signed with Bellator from the UFC at the end of 2020, and has expressed on multiple occasions how happy he is to be fighting in the Scott Coker-led promotion.

Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov 2 booked for Bellator 288

Corey Anderson was unfortunate that his last outing in Bellator ended in a no contest following a clash of heads with Vadim Nemkov.

However, 'Overtime' will get a second opportunity to claim the light heavyweight crown when he faces off against current champion Nemkov at Bellator 288. The fight will be the main event and has been scheduled to take place on November 18.

On Instagram, Anderson wrote:

"ILLINOIS!!! For the first time since my debut I get to fight in my home state of Illinois. If you in the 815 area and not in the building showing love and support Nov 18th. Don't claim you a hometown fan. LET'S GO!!!"

Corey Anderson will be hoping that this fight plays out better than his last one. There is more than just a world title on the line come November 18, as the winner of the light heavyweight Grand Prix will also receive $1 million in prize money.

'Overtime' and his opponent, Nemkov, are both undefeated in Bellator, and each man will be looking to hand the other their first loss in the promotion.

