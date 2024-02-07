Corey Anderson slams UFC’s light heavyweight division, names three guys allegedly better than Jamahal Hill during latter’s title reign

Corey Anderson recently slammed the UFC's light heavyweight division and took aim at former champion Jamahal Hill as he believes he won the championship due to other top contenders being unavailable.

'Overtime' was among the top-ranked light heavyweight contenders prior to his release from the UFC but was on the receiving end of a first-round knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz. He has since bounced back and is set to compete for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight championship next month.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the former 'TUF' winner shared his thoughts on the current landscape of the UFC's 205-pound division. He mentioned that his beef with Hill stemmed from when the former light heavyweight champion was upset with him for not regarding him as one of the top light heavyweights in a past interview.

Anderson went on to discredit 'Sweet Dreams' title reign as being a result of other top contenders being unavailable. He said:

"You [Jamahal Hill] beat a guy [Glover Teixeira] for the belt that I dominated on a week and a half notice...Just cause you got the belt, don't mean nothing. I say to this day, the 205 [pound] division in the UFC ain't what it used to be...Jamahal [Hill] got that belt when [Aleksandar] Rakic, [Magomed] Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz were all hurt. I think all three of those guys are better than him."

It will be interesting to see whether Hill will respond to Anderson as he did leave out that Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a draw for the vacant title, which is why 'Sweet Dreams' vs. Glover Teixeira was contested for the vacant title in the first place.

Is Corey Anderson fighting at Bellator 302?

Corey Anderson will get another opportunity to win gold as he is scheduled to fight Karl Moore for the vacant light heavyweight championship at Bellator 302, which is scheduled to take place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 22.

It will be a significant step up in competition for Moore, who boasts a 12-2 MMA record and is riding a four-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Karl Albrektsson and Alex Polizzi. He will have the hometown advantage, so it will be interesting to see whether the crowd will be a factor.

