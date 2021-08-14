Watch: When Joe Rogan shouted at the referee to stop the fight after Corey Hill suffered a horrific leg break

Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC long enough to have witnessed fighters suffer all sorts of injuries.

However, the horrific leg break that late fighter Corey Hill suffered at UFC: Fight for the Troops 1 in December 2008 against Dale Hartt would certainly rank among the worst that Joe Rogan has witnessed in his long career with the promotion.

The comedian-podcaster is known for his over-animated reactions during fights that have by now become quite the internet sensation. But during this particular fight, Joe Rogan's reaction was completely justified, as he happened to notice the leg break way before the official referee Donnie Jessup did.

Within the first few seconds of the second round, Corey Hill tried to land a kick with his right leg, but Dale Hartt checked it successfully. Hill's leg bent quite visibly in a gruesome manner, but somehow the referee did not notice the injury and therefore did not intervene either. Hill fell to the ground and Hartt continued to pummell his fallen opponent without realizing what had happened.

The fight was stopped after a few more seconds, leading to a TKO victory for Hartt.

Watch the leg break in the video below, where you can overhear Joe Rogan and other commentators shouting from the announcer's desk to stop the fight.

[The video is age-restricted so click the 'Watch on YouTube link' to see the gruesome injury]

Joe Rogan revisits Corey Hill leg break on latest JRE episode

Joe Rogan recounted the incident of Corey Hill's brutal leg break in the latest episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, where Andrew Schulz appeared as the special guest.

Answering Schulz's question about whether we can expect there to be more frequent leg breaks in the UFC, Joe Rogan brought up Corey Hill's injury to make his point.

"Hundred percent! We've seen so many of them. Of course it is going to keep happening. Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva...you can go back down the line. Corey Hill was the first one that I ever saw. No one had seen that before. He threw a kick and the opponent checked it, and it snapped his leg in half. The referee didn't realize it. He went down and the referee hadn't noticed it, and the other guy was beating him up. I got up and I was yelling. I took my headphones off and I was yelling, 'Stop the fight! Stop the fight!" But I don't know if the ref could even hear me, because it's a crowded arena and now he's down and the other fighter is pounding on him," Joe Rogan said.

Catch Rogan's comments during an episode of JRE below:

Joe Rogan also had opinions about Conor McGregor's recent leg break at UFC 264, following which the UFC commentator received criticism for interviewing the Irishman inside the octagon.

