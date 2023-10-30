"Corruption at the highest level" - Legendary boxing trainer blames pre-made Oleksandr Usyk fight for Francis Ngannou's loss to Tyson Fury

Many of those who tuned in to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou were unhappy with the decision, but Carl Froch took his frustration to another level.

Froch, a former professional boxer and now boxing analyst, shared his full thoughts on the fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel. Froch stated his belief that Francis Ngannou should have won the fight and claimed Tyson Fury getting the win was "corruption".

In the video, Carl Froch said:

"Ngannou boxed brilliantly, I thought he won... Fury vs Usyk [is] the reason I think Ngannou didn't get the nod. It's corruption at the highest level."

Expand Tweet

Froch, who was the 2012 BoxRec Fighter of the Year, has remained in the boxing world since retiring from professional fighting as a media analyst and commentator. Froch frequently discusses recent and upcoming boxing events on his YouTube channel 'Froch on Fighting' which has over 58 thousand subscribers.

He goes on in the video to state how much a Tyson Fury loss would negatively impact the interest in his future fight against Oleksandr Usyk. The Fury vs Usyk fight, which was originally intended for December 23, will determine the unified boxing heavyweight champion. Fury entering such a high-profile fight off of a loss to a debutant would certainly stain the fight promotion.

Following the fight, 'The Predator' clearly agreed with one of Froch's claims, as he stated on Twitter that he believed he should have won.

Just hours after the fight, Francis Ngannou tweeted:

"Tyson should say thank you to those 2 judges because I didn't win this fight"

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury has spoken publicly following his split decision victory, posting a video on Instagram stating that he will not return until 2024, thus postponing the Usyk fight. However, a new fight date is yet to be announced.

Watch the full video from Froch on Fighting below: