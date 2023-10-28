"You never know" - Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk broken down by Roy Jones Jr., predicts a close fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to face off in the ring on December 23rd, according to recent reports.

The pair will do battle to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, and the fight has been a long time coming.

Negotiations for a clash between Fury and Usyk have fallen through on a number of occasions, with both parties blaming each other for the unsuccessful attempts to organize the bout.

Tyson Fury is set to take on Francis Ngannou in an epic crossover clash this weekend and will hope to come away unscathed so that his scheduled fight with Oleksandr Usyk is not put in danger.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., who is in attendance for this weekend's fight between Fury and Ngannou, was asked to share his opinion on the heavyweight title clash set to take place in December.

Jones Jr. predicted a competitive bout, saying this:

"I think it's a good fight. Usually a really good big man beats a really good little man, but we'll see because Usyk is a different kind of little man. Like I was. So you never know, and if he gets the explosiveness behind his punches he could do anything. But Tyson Fury is definitely a very hard tree to climb."

Watch the video below from 1:35:

Teddy Atlas analyzes Tyson Fury's possible strategy against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in a crossover clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

The former UFC champion will be making his professional boxing debut, and 'The Gypsy King' is currently a massive -2000 favorite. But given the stunning power of Francis Ngannou, a win for 'The Predator' cannot be ruled out.

Ahead of the massive crossover fight this weekend, Ngannou's friend and former two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya sat down with boxing expert Teddy Atlas. The pair previewed the fight, with Atlas breaking down Tyson Fury's potential strategies. He said:

"There is two ways this can go. He can walk him down, and then just say, 'Hello Francis, welcome to my world', and just walk him down behind the jab, BOOM... Just take it to him and eat his heart, and eat his belief, you know take that away from him. Sometimes the safest place to be with a dangerous puncher is in close, where he can't detonate that."

Atlas continued:

"The other way he can approach it is on the outside, with the long arms, control range, control distance. Where you make Francis make mistakes and walk him onto counters."

Watch the video below from 3:15: