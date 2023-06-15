"Unless he gets on video..." - John Fury sends cut-throat ultimatum to Oleksandr Usyk demanding public apology

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, the most anticipated fight in heavyweight boxing, looked set in stone just a few months ago. The pair came face-to-face in the ring following Fury's victory over Derek Chisora in December, and it appeared that both sides had agreed to a fight.

Usyk initially accepted a 70-30 purse split, but the team later retracted their agreement and demanded a 50-50 split. The negotiations fell through following the new demands, and it seems as though the fight may never take place.

According to boxing journalist Michael Benson, John Fury has sent an ultimatum to Oleksandr Usyk. The father of 'The Gypsy King' has declared that unless 'The Cat' makes a public apology to Tyson Fury, a fight between the two will never materialize. He said this:

"Unless he gets on video and tells the truth of what he did, there'll never be a fight for Usyk, never… It'll be when he apologises for trying to put the blame on Tyson. He’s trying to turn the public against Tyson Fury, which they’ve done a good job of because the public is daft anyway. Look what wonders he’s done for this country. And look how quickly they turn and support a total foreigner."

See the posts below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn John Fury has said Tyson Fury won't fight Oleksandr Usyk until he makes a public apology: “Unless he gets on video and tells the truth of what he did, there'll never be a fight for Usyk, never… It'll be when he apologises for trying to put the blame on Tyson.” [ @SecondsOutLive John Fury has said Tyson Fury won't fight Oleksandr Usyk until he makes a public apology: “Unless he gets on video and tells the truth of what he did, there'll never be a fight for Usyk, never… It'll be when he apologises for trying to put the blame on Tyson.” [@SecondsOutLive]

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “He’s trying to turn the public against Tyson Fury, which they’ve done a good job of because the public’s daft anyway. Look what wonders he’s done for this country. And look how quickly they turn and support a total foreigner.” [ @SecondsOutLive John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “He’s trying to turn the public against Tyson Fury, which they’ve done a good job of because the public’s daft anyway. Look what wonders he’s done for this country. And look how quickly they turn and support a total foreigner.” [@SecondsOutLive]

Both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are currently without an opponent. But it seems as though 'The Gypsy King' may be looking for a super-fight with Jon Jones instead of pursuing a bout against 'The Cat'.

Oleksandr Usyk's manager claims that a "final offer" will be made to Tyson Fury soon

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have been unable to find middle ground over a potential bout to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion. Both men appear steadfast in their demands, and it is unclear whether they will be able to come to an agreement.

However, Usyk's promoter recently revealed that a 'final offer' will be made to Tyson Fury's camp in the coming weeks. Alex Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter, spoke to IFL TV about the likelihood of a bout between the pair of heavyweights. During the interview, he revealed their plans to send a contract to 'The Gypsy King', and said this:

"According to my knowledge [Fury] will receive a formal written offer very soon and it will be Tyson's decision whether to take it or leave it. We've done everything possible to make this fight happen and the ball is on Tyson's side. It's an offer to take it or leave it."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes