Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that talks with Tyson Fury have again hit a wall.

'The Cat' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, Usyk scored his second-straight decision victory over 'AJ'. In the process, the Ukranian inched closer to a massive bout with 'The Gpysy King'.

The two have been in talks since last August, but sadly, the bout hasn't come to fruition. There's been multiple starts and stops in negotiations, with the latest attempt being by the Saudi Arabian government. They've recently taken an interest in boxing, and want to hold the bout there in December.

Furthermore, the government want to stage the bout on the same night as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. All four heavyweights would be paid an astronomical amount, but it appears there's still a way to go to make the fight happen.

In a recent interview with VRINGE, Oleksandr Usyk discussed his fight against Tyson Fury. Sadly, the heavyweight gave a disappointing update, stating:

"I can’t say anything about the fight with Tyson Fury yet. At the moment the fight is not planned, since the negotiations, let’s say, are at an impasse."

Oleksandr Usyk names dream opponents

In the aforementioned interview, Oleksandr Usyk revealed his dream opponents.

Surprisingly, a clash with 'The Gypsy King' isn't among the Ukranian's dream fights. However, in the interview with VRINGE, Usyk revealed that his two most wanted dream matchups are legends, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson.

"I'll name a few people. The first is Joe Louis. One of the best heavyweight champions in boxing history. For his time, very technical and with a strong impact. The second is Mike Tyson. Speed, power, and unstoppable. It would be interesting to fight with such an opponent."

'The Brown Bomber' competed from 1934 to 1951, defeating names such as Max Schmeling throughout his historic career. Furthermore, Louis had the single-longest title reign in boxing history. He was champion from 1937 to 1949, scoring 25 title defenses in that stretch.

Meanwhile, 'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest boxers of all time that needs no introduction. Tyson is a multiple-time heavyweight champion, first defeating Trevor Berbick at 20 years old to win the gold. Decades later, nobody has broken his record as the youngest heavyweight champion.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan #OnThisDay - In 1986, Mike Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick by TKO in round 2 of 12 to win the WBC heavyweight title. #OnThisDay - In 1986, Mike Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick by TKO in round 2 of 12 to win the WBC heavyweight title. https://t.co/dqe6E7Axow

