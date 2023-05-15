Tyson Fury makes bold knockout claim ahead of potential Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury expects to knockout Oleksandr Usyk, and then go partying later this year.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a trilogy bout with Derek Chisora last December. In that outing, Fury scored yet another dominant win over 'Del Boy', this time by 10th-round stoppage. Following the win, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk.

At the time, both men stated that they had a bout in the works for early this year. However, now in mid-May, the bout isn't any closer to happening. There's been multiple starts and stops, with the fight now being eyed for December in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Saudi Arabia reps are willing to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in December, even if Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk doesn't happen. However, he said they remain "deadly serious" about staging both fights on the same night. [@TheFightIsRigh1] Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Saudi Arabia reps are willing to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in December, even if Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk doesn't happen. However, he said they remain "deadly serious" about staging both fights on the same night. [@TheFightIsRigh1]

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury believes he will fight Oleksandr Usyk, and he doesn't think it'll be close. The WBC Heavyweight Champion discussed the bout at a public speaking event over the weekend, There, Fury made a bold prediction.

That prediction is that he will knock out 'The Cat', and then go out drinking on the same night. Remarking about the fight, Fury stated:

"I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre." Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre."

Tyson Fury slams top heavyweights for not fighting

Tyson Fury wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk, but he doesn't believe 'The Cat' wants to fight him.

'The Gpysy King' has had a rough year or so. Following a knockout win over Dillian Whyte last year, Fury announced his retirement. He would later waffle back and forth on retiring but ultimately announced his plans to return later that year.

The goal was for the WBC Heavyweight Champion to face 'The Cat' in December. However, due to an injury sustained in his bout with Anthony Joshua that August, the nod instead went to Derek Chisora.

Now five months removed from that fight, Tyson Fury is seemingly getting antsy. At the public speaking event, the heavyweight champion was asked about fighting Usyk, and even his longtime foe, Anthony Joshua.

There, Fury opined that neither man truly wants to fight him and that the bout isn't up to him. He stated:

"I'd love it to happen, love it to happen… I'd love to fight Oleksandr Usyk, I'd love to fight AJ, but I just don't think they wanna fight me."

Poll : 0 votes