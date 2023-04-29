Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder will seemingly go down later this year.

'AJ' is fresh off his return against Jermaine Franklin earlier this month in the U.K. In that outing, Joshua scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over '989 Assassin', his first win since 2020. Heading into the contest, the Brit was riding two-straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Following the fight, the former heavyweight champion called out Tyson Fury for a date in July. However, those plans have quickly changed. Earlier this month, Joshua announced his plans to forgo a potential July clash and wait until December.

Furthermore, instead of hoping for a clash with 'The Gypsy King', Anthony Joshua has seemingly found a sure opponent in Deontay Wilder. Over the last few weeks, the two heavyweights have teased that they will fight next. Recent reports of a potential Saudi Arabia fight have been aided by Amer Abdallah confirming that talks were ongoing.

In a recent video published to social media, the British heavyweight confirmed that a bout with 'The Bronze Bomber' was in the works. In the video, Joshua stated to a group of people:

"That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December. God willing [to get the win]."

See his comments in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on fighting Deontay Wilder: "That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December."



[ KayPhysical] Anthony Joshua on fighting Deontay Wilder: "That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December."KayPhysical] ‼️ Anthony Joshua on fighting Deontay Wilder: "That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December."[🎥 KayPhysical] https://t.co/9F7ElkIv5f

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder: 'The Bronze Bomber' sends message

Ahead of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder, 'The Bronze Bomber' sent a message to his longtime foe.

While 'AJ' has never met the former WBC Heavyweight Champion in the ring, it's not due to a lack of effort. For years, the two have teased that they could fight, but few took the talk seriously.

However, this time, it appears to be more than talk. Given Saudi Arabia officials openly discussing their hopes to book the matchup, as well as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, things appear to be moving forward.

With that in mind, Deontay Wilder discussed the fight in a recent interview with IFL TV. There, the former champion admitted that a clash with Anthony Joshua wouldn't be an easy one, saying:

"We've got a lot of different options right now, at this point in time. Joshua, everybody. A lot of people are going to get that dream fight that they want to see. Nobody's an easy night, nobody's easy. On the night of the fight, you never know what they might have them in that night... Just stay training man. Stay focused, and I wish you nothing but the best."

See his comments in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes