Deontay Wilder admits why Anthony Joshua may not be an 'easy night' for him

Ahead of Deontay Wilder's next fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' has previewed a possible bout against Anthony Joshua.

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion has been out of the ring since October. In that outing, Wilder scored a first-round knockout win over his former training partner, Robert Helenius. Following the victory, the former champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr.

However, that fight has since fallen by the wayside, as the former champion has other more appealing options. Wilder has teased that he could face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Africa. However, an even bigger concept has recently emerged.

The concept is a four-man tournament of sorts in Saudi Arabia. The country has taken a big interest in the sport recently and is willing to put up a lot of money to make Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua happen later this year.

Ideally, the winner of the two matchups would fight later in 2023. But that's far from official. Nonetheless, Saudi Arabian officials have confirmed that

In a recent interview with IFL TV, 'The Bronze Bomber' discussed a possible clash against 'AJ'. There, Wilder admitted that the bout won't be an easy one, stating:

"We've got a lot of different options right now, at this point in time. Joshua, everybody. A lot of people are going to get that dream fight that they want to see. Nobody's an easy night, nobody's easy. On the night of the fight, you never know what they might have them in that night."

See his comments in the interview below:

In an interview with IFL TV, Deontay Wilder discussed his next fight.

While 'The Bronze Bomber' has other options, including a clash with Francis Ngannou, or even a longshot fourth bout with Tyson Fury, he's instead angling for a bout with Anthony Joshua. A matchup with 'AJ' is tentatively set for later this year.

In the aforementioned interview with IFL TV, the former heavyweight champion discussed his possible bout with Anthony Joshua. There, Wilder sent a message to the British star, but it wasn't a negative one.

While the two have been rivals for a long time, the heavyweight contender sent a message to Joshua to stay ready. When asked to send a message to his foe in the interview, Wilder responded:

"Just stay training man. Stay focused, and I wish you nothing but the best."

