If the rumors are true, Tyson Fury could be up for a massive £90 million payday in Saudi Arabia to fight against Oleksandr Usyk on a blockbuster heavyweight card also featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. Journalist Simon Jordon recently revealed that purses for such an event could amount to £200 million.

Last month, the veteran journalist reported that interested parties in Saudi Arabia have been looking at the possibility of staging an event featuring four of the world's biggest pugilists in action on the same night in December.

The reports were later confirmed as true when representatives for Usyk, Joshua and Wilder flew to Saudi Arabia with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for further discussions. While there is no official confirmation of this fight card yet, Simon Jordan has now revealed the prize money that each boxer is set to receive if they sign the contract.

In a recent report by talkSPORT, the journalist discussed details of the deal and claimed he's heard loose whispers of the fight purse amounts. He stated:

"£200million – £90million to Fury, £50million to Usyk and £30million each for Joshua and Wilder.”

Deontay Wilder - £30million

While these numbers are most likely speculative in nature, Eddie Hearn seemed to dismiss the rumors on Twitter. Commenting under Michael Benson's tweet, Hearn replied with a laughing emoji.

While these numbers are most likely speculative in nature, Eddie Hearn seemed to dismiss the rumors on Twitter. Commenting under Michael Benson's tweet, Hearn replied with a laughing emoji.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua potentially fighting Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury last defeated Derek Chisora via tenth-round TKO in December last year and teased a matchup against Oleksandr Usyk soon after. The two heavyweights faced off in the ring and were set to fight in April. However, that bout never materialized.

With rumors of a heavyweight super tournament set to go down in Saudi Arabia later this year, boxing fans have been eager to hear some positive news about 'The Gypsy King' returning to action. While the status of Fury vs. Usyk is still in limbo, it seems Matchroom Boxing frontman Eddie Hearn is keen on an Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn discussed the potential matchup and confirmed Joshua's next fight will take place in December. As for his opponent, he named Fury or Deontay Wilder as prospects, saying:

"There is definitely some appetite from the Middle East to stage that event… But, it's going to take four fighters to commit to that... but if the money's right then I'm sure it can happen. For AJ, his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder."



