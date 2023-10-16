"Carried the UFC far too long" - Israel Adesanya posts staggering stats showing he was the most active champion, fans react

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is going on an extended break from action after losing the belt for a second time in the span of three fights.

Adesanya announced and explained his decision by stating that he won't return to the octagon for a long time after having fought four times in the span of the last 14 months.

'The Last Stylebender' got onto X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about an astonishing statistic that he topped. He has fought in 11 title fights since 2019, which is two more than the second-placed Valentina Shevchenko.

Fans were very welcoming of Israel Adesanya's decision to rest and take his personal well-being seriously, with some writing:

"Bro you deserve that long rest. You’ve carried the UFC far too long."

"Take it izzy"

"Enjoy your break Champ. I look forward to your return!"

Other fans applauded him for being one of the most active fighters despite a dominant champion in the middleweight division:

"Very underrated and under appreciated champ… so many fighters these days only fight once a year if that, which is making the UFC more boring to watch"

"Promotional workhorse! Rest abeg. You don try."

"And people want to hate on this man? This is why Izzy is my favorite fighter. At his very core he’s a fighter!"

''Every fighter on this list is competing at the highest level but you can’t argue that Israel isn’t a legitimate legend. Unbelievable athlete/fighter that will finish his career in the conversation as best ever."

Jon Jones extends support to Israel Adesanya on his break from action

Although UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya haven't always seen eye to eye, the two have recently patched things up.

Jones took things further by posting words of support in favor of Adesanya's decision to rest up and take time away from the octagon. He wrote:

"Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ."

Jon Jones is no stranger to extended breaks, having just returned from a three-year layoff himself. In his time away, Jones trained to move up to the heaviest division and successfuly challenged for the title upon his return.

Check out Jon Jones' post on X below:

