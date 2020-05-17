Cortney Casey

Moving up from strawweight, Cortney Casey picked up a fast and huge win at UFC Fight Night 176 held inside the Jacksonville Arena. It was her return to the Octagon after more than a year and her first finish since 2016. Her last finish came by an armbar as well.

Casey wraps it up quickly

Mara Romero Borella came out fast, taking control of the center of the octagon. She pressured "Cast Iron" back to the fence. There she grinded her landing multiple knees. She secured a take down, which she has now gotten at least one in every fight.

But from there Casey had the Italian in her guard and started working for a submission. It took her just a few minutes to finally lock in an arm bar. The squeeze was so tight that at 3:36 of the opening round Mara had no choice but to tap out.

The win breaks a streak for Casey of going to decision on her six straight fights, where her record was 2-4. The cut to weight though was not easy for her. After officially making weight, she needed fluids immediately. Which makes you wonder how she made 115 all those times.

In a real classy move she walked to the octagon wearing a "Fight for Aniah" t-shirt in reference to Walt Harris's deceased step daughter.