"Cory hates me cause I make money" - Sean O'Malley fires back at Cory Sandhagen for criticizing his resume and 'business' mindset

Sean O'Malley has received his share of criticism over the years for "hand-picking" his opponents and treating his career as though it were a business. But 'Sugar' understands that his job as a prize fighter is to go out and make as much money as possible whilst fighting, and he fully intends to do so.

Bantamweight title contender Cory Sandhagen appears to be on the opposite side of the coin to Sean O'Malley. 'The Sandman' embodies a more traditional warrior ethos than 'Sugar', as Sandhagen consciously seeks to test himself against the best opponents.

Cory Sandhagen was set to face Umar Nurmagomedov several weeks ago, a matchup he accepted despite the Dagestani being ranked seven places below him. Sandhagen's decision to take on arguably his toughest stylistic matchup in Nurmagomedov was labeled as unwise by Sean O'Malley.

Sandhagen, in turn, then shared some criticism for the "lame" mindset of 'Sugar', which 'The Sandman' could not relate to. Now Sean O'Malley has fired back at Cory Sandhagen during a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow. He said this:

"Cory hates me 'cause I make money. And he doesn't think I should make money. People say, 'Oh look at your last fight.' I'm like, dude I just beat Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, I'm building a f***ing resume! I beat Petr, beat Pedro [Munhoz], beat Chito [Vera], beat Aljo. I've beat some good guys!"

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean O'Malley's KO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 last weekend in a much-anticipated bout.

'Funk Master' entered the octagon as the favorite, having not lost since 2017. But O'Malley was able to land his trademark right hand, which sent Sterling crashing to the canvas.

'Sugar' followed up with brutal ground-and-pound strikes which forced referee Marc Goddard to step in and stop the fight.

Israel Adesanya, who picked 'Sugar' to win the UFC 292 main event during the middleweight champion's pre-fight prediction, was captured reacting to O'Malley's stunning win.

'The Last Stylebender' said this:

"Destiny, that's destiny man! Damn...what did I say? I said he's gonna touch him, he's gonna knock him out. Take the moment in son, take the moment in son. It's called destiny man. Sometimes it's just, when it's a ni**a's time, it's a ni**a's time"

