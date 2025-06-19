 Cory Sandhagen addresses skipping honeymoon to attend Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 316: "We had to move everything"

Cory Sandhagen recently shared his wife's reaction to him skipping their honeymoon for the UFC 316 event, where bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was scheduled to defend his title against Sean O'Malley.

Following Sandhagen's victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines, he didn’t want to take time off for a vacation, as he believed he was close to earning a title shot.

In a conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Sandman' revealed that his wife was unhappy about postponing their honeymoon, saying:

"My wife wasn't too pumped about that. We had to move everything, but it was my responsibility to change all of the flights, all the hotels, and all of that. I mean, I told her I had to be there. We had literally booked everything, probably a week before everything got announced, and then I was like, hey, we have to change this."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (15:51):

Although he is a veteran in the UFC bantamweight division, Sandhagen has yet to find an opportunity to fight for the title. However, at UFC 267, he faced Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title, but Yan defeated him via unanimous decision.

Cory Sandhagen reviews Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 fight

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley for the second time in his career at UFC 316. With a submission victory over O'Malley, the UFC bantamweight champion cemented his reign in the division.

In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cory Sandhagen also assessed the performances of Dvalishvili and O'Malley, saying:

"I kind of thought O'Malley would do a little bit better. He didn't do so hot... I know the narrative is that he was really off, kind of, it seemed in a lot of areas. He definitely seemed a little off. So, I kind of feel for the dude too... But, it wasn't definitely the best performance in the world. But Merab looks like he just keeps getting better and better. So, good for Merab too." [3:19]

