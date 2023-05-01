Cory Sandhagen believes most UFC strikers are "risky and gambly", prefers watching wrestlers

Cory Sandhagen is widely regarded as one of the most skilled and technically proficient strikers on the UFC roster today. His striking prowess was on full display in his most recent fight against Marlon Vera, in which the American put on a striking clinic that captivated fight fans.

It is common knowledge that the vast majority of UFC fans prefer striking to wrestling. High-impact, fast-paced punches, kicks, and other techniques can make striking more visually appealing and thrilling to watch than grappling. Furthermore, striking may be more approachable and relatable to casual fans who aren't familiar with wrestling's technical aspects.

However, Cory Sandhagen begs to differ from the notion and believes that most UFC strikers have a "risky" and "gambly" approach. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, the No.3-ranked bantamweight contender shed light on why he prefers to watch wrestlers. He said:

"Honestly, I try to not watch like too much [work of other UFC strikers] just because I don't want to kill my creativity.... I don't want to see people have success with things that are risky and gambly, that I think is in the UFC right now."

He added:

"I try not to watch too many of the strikers' fights because I think they roll the dice a lot then they need to. But, a lot of wrestlers I like watching.... like the Gamrot guy [Mateusz Gamrot], I like watching Cejudo, I like watching Sterling."

Catch Cory Sandhagen's comments below (6:00):

UFC strikers: Cory Sandhagen sheds light on why most people don't understand striking

Cory Sandhagen is widely regarded as one of the UFC's best bantamweights in terms of striking. Sandhagen has shown a varied and efficient striking game, with his long reach and unconventional striking techniques, including spinning kicks, flying knees, and punches from awkward angles.

In his last bout against Marlon Vera, Sandhagen displayed a masterful use of range to neutralize Vera's forward pressure. He won the fight by split decision.

On episode #138 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Sandhagen sheds light on why most people don't understand striking. He explained:

"There are things that are happening in striking matches that are not very digestable. There's space, there's position, and then there's your advantage. Space is key because striking happens with your eyes.... The more space I have, the better I can maintain and control space or manipulate space by closing it quickly, the more success I am going to have.I don't think people are understanding space as your reaction time."

Catch Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

