Cory Sandhagen drops skit roasting fans who dismiss his title shot calls, sends MMA X into frenzy: "More deserving of a shot after this"

Fresh off a decisive TKO over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines, Cory Sandhagen took a shot at his doubters with a skit mocking those who say he doesn't deserve a title shot. In the video, he played both himself and an exaggerated heckler, while ripping into the lazy logic keeping him out of the championship conversation.
The MMA skit character listed out the usual complaints that he lost to Umar Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan, who have more “deserving” resumes. Sandhagen replied with biting sarcasm, brushing off every point with his case for a title shot.
Cory Sandhagen's skit video
Several fans took to X to react to the video and said:
"More deserving of a shot after this."
"He absolutely deserves the shot, he’s the next best guy. He’s better than Yan despite losing that decision."
"Man, that's a good impression of Twitter people."
"That’s funny dude, he is rebranding his brand haha."
"His troll is correct. He needs to fight Yan."
"I mean it’s not crazy to expect fighters [to] have some level of winning streak before fighting for a title, especially considering he lost 4-1 against Umar, be different if it was down to the wire."
Fan reactions
While Sandhagen’s case is solid, the rankings set a different tone. He’s ranked just behind Yan and Nurmagomedov, with both fighters seemingly keeping an eye on the winner of the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch
Cory Sandhagen makes his case for a UFC bantamweight title shot over Petr Yan
Cory Sandhagen believes it's his time for a UFC bantamweight title shot. After dispatching Deiveson Figueiredo in under two rounds at UFC Des Moines, Sandhagen has pushed his name back into title contention.
Ranked fourth and yet to face current champ Merab Dvalishvili, Sandhagen sees a clear path to the belt. With four wins in his last five, his only recent loss came against recent title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.
Making his case for a title shot at the UFC Des Moines post-fight press conference, Sandhagen said:
“I think I deserve the title shot next, regardless. I mean, who else is there? Umar just fought for the belt, lost. Yan is coming off a win, but also lost to both of the guys that are fighting. So, I don’t know how exciting that would be... I finished Figgy in a round and a half. Yan didn’t finish Figgy. Yan got dropped by Figgy. Figgy, I think, maybe hit me one time. I showed that I’m better. I showed that I’m the best guy, and I deserve to be next."
