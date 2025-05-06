Cory Sandhagen drops skit roasting fans who dismiss his title shot calls, sends MMA X into frenzy: "More deserving of a shot after this"

Fresh off a decisive TKO over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines, Cory Sandhagen took a shot at his doubters with a skit mocking those who say he doesn't deserve a title shot. In the video, he played both himself and an exaggerated heckler, while ripping into the lazy logic keeping him out of the championship conversation.

Ad

The MMA skit character listed out the usual complaints that he lost to Umar Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan, who have more “deserving” resumes. Sandhagen replied with biting sarcasm, brushing off every point with his case for a title shot.

Check out Cory Sandhagen's skit video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fans took to X to react to the video and said:

"More deserving of a shot after this."

"He absolutely deserves the shot, he’s the next best guy. He’s better than Yan despite losing that decision."

"Man, that's a good impression of Twitter people."

"That’s funny dude, he is rebranding his brand haha."

Ad

"His troll is correct. He needs to fight Yan."

"I mean it’s not crazy to expect fighters [to] have some level of winning streak before fighting for a title, especially considering he lost 4-1 against Umar, be different if it was down to the wire."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Cory Sandhagen's recent skit video. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

While Sandhagen’s case is solid, the rankings set a different tone. He’s ranked just behind Yan and Nurmagomedov, with both fighters seemingly keeping an eye on the winner of the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch

Ad

Cory Sandhagen makes his case for a UFC bantamweight title shot over Petr Yan

Cory Sandhagen believes it's his time for a UFC bantamweight title shot. After dispatching Deiveson Figueiredo in under two rounds at UFC Des Moines, Sandhagen has pushed his name back into title contention.

Ranked fourth and yet to face current champ Merab Dvalishvili, Sandhagen sees a clear path to the belt. With four wins in his last five, his only recent loss came against recent title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Making his case for a title shot at the UFC Des Moines post-fight press conference, Sandhagen said:

“I think I deserve the title shot next, regardless. I mean, who else is there? Umar just fought for the belt, lost. Yan is coming off a win, but also lost to both of the guys that are fighting. So, I don’t know how exciting that would be... I finished Figgy in a round and a half. Yan didn’t finish Figgy. Yan got dropped by Figgy. Figgy, I think, maybe hit me one time. I showed that I’m better. I showed that I’m the best guy, and I deserve to be next."

Ad

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (2:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.