Cory Sandhagen flexes ground game in lackluster UFC Nashville decision win against a resilient Rob Font

In a dominant display at UFC Nashville, Cory Sandhagen showcased his mastery inside the octagon, claiming a resounding unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. The No.4 ranked bantamweight contender orchestrated a brilliant game plan leaving no doubt in the minds of the judges about his well-deserved victory.

The first round between Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen was a high-paced exchange with Font starting as the aggressor, firing low leg kicks. Sandhagen responded with a double-leg takedown and a scramble ensued. Font chased a guillotine but Sandhagen defended it well.

As they got back to their feet, Sandhagen utilized his jab to control the distance. Sandhagen resorted to a wrestling-heavy approach after that and established significant ground control time.

Sandhagen maintained the same game plan for the subsequent rounds, efficiently taking Font down at will, and delivering significant damage in the process.

Recognizing that he might be behind on the judges' scorecards, Rob Font decided to push the pace in the final rounds. However, Cory Sandhagen was wise to Font's approach and stuck to his game plan.

In the fifth round, Sandhagen came remarkably close to sealing the victory with a D'Arce choke. However, Font exhibited tremendous resilience, defending the submission attempt with remarkable skill and determination.

With that, Sandhagen walked away with an emphatic unanimous decision victory (50–45, 50–45, 50–45) over Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

However, Sandhagen's performance failed to impress a lot of MMA fans and fighters, who claimed that the fight lacked action. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Respectfully, this fight was shit. #UFCNashville"

MMA fans criticize Sandhagen's performance against Font

Cory Sandhagen makes his case for a title shot following unanimous decision victory over Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen extended his undefeated streak to three fights with a resounding unanimous decision victory over Rob Font at UFC Nashville. The American holds notable victories over Marlon Vera, Frankie Edgar, and Marlon Moraes.

Following the victory, Sandhagen presented his case for a title shot next in the post-fight octagon interview. He stated:

"Sterling or O'Malley I'll see you guys in Boston. I got next. Who else would I ask for?"

