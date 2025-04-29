Cory Sandhagen hilariously admits using ChatGPT for trash talk lines

Cory Sandhagen is gearing up for his upcoming bout with Deivesen Figueiredo, which will take place in the main event on May 4 in Des Moines. In a recent clip, 'The Sandman' has taken a unique approach while building his fight week arsenal using ChatGPT to create sharp punch lines for trash-talking.

Sandhagen added a humorous twist by sharing the AI-generated punchlines aimed at Figueredo's recent performances.

If Sandhagen is victorious against Figueiredo, he would be the only bantamweight contender inside the top-five rankings not to have faced the reigning champion, Merab Dvalishvili. 'The Machine' is set to lock horns against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 on June 8.

Meanwhile, it is undeniable that the 37-year-old Figueiredo remains a formidable opponent for Sandhagen despite being at the end of his prime fighting career. While none of the fighters are inclined towards heavy trash talk, Sandhagen's AI-aided approach seems quite intriguing.

Sandhagen said:

"So, I’m not really much of a trash talker, so I kind of need to use modern-day technology to help me be prepared for, you know, all of the trash talk. ChatGPT helps me write these.‘Figueiredo fights like a guy who knows his prime ended the night [Brandon] Moreno took his soul.’ Pretty mean, ChatGPT."

'The Sandman' continued:

"He [Figueiredo] walks around like he’s a champ, but every fight lately looks like a retirement audition. Didn’t know you had to audition for retirement.’‘His ego is still in the title picture, but his skills are stuck in the prelims."

Sandhagen added:

"I didn’t make this up — this is ChatGPT saying all this mean stuff. Definitely gonna have these ready, you know, just in case I gotta hit him with some one-liners. Who’s smarter than the AI robots controlling our lives now?"

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments in the video below:

Cory Sandhagen sees a clear title path with a big win over Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen believes that UFC made the right call by setting up a fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title, with Petr Yan inactive and Umar Nurmagomedov suffering a title loss. This was the best match-up to keep the bantamweight division up and running.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Sandhagen said:

“I think it was the fight to make, honestly. I don’t think it’s about ‘Dana White privilege’ or anything like that. Sean just landed in a spot where there was no one else. [Petr] Yan lost to Merab pretty clearly, and Umar [Nurmagomedov] just fought for the belt and lost. Yeah, I get why people brought up Yan. He beat Song [Yadong] and beat Deiveson. But he hasn’t fought since losing to Merab, and I just think Sean brings more eyes. It's not about favoritism, it’s what’s best for business.”

Sandhagen added:

“Honestly, I’m glad it’s happening. If O'Malley wins and I beat Figgy in a big way, I think the UFC will want to book me vs. him. I’m the only one in the top five who hasn’t fought Merab. That’s a strong argument.”

Check out Cory Sandhagen's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

