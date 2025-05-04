Cory Sandhagen issues heart felt request to the UFC after win against Deiveson Figueiredo: "I'll be back up if they want"

Last night, Cory Sandhagen rebounded from his last loss with a great showing at UFC Des Moines. In the main event, Sandhagen beat Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO (knee injury), re-establishing himself in the bantamweight division.

In return for his triumph, 'The Sandman' made a plea to the UFC executives. At UFC 316 on June 7, Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight crown against Sean O'Malley, and Sandhagen has expressed his desire to be the backup fighter in this bout.

In the octagon interview at UFC Des Moines, the Colorado native said:

"Man, my style is so good right now. My style is so good everywhere. Grappling, top, bottom, standing, it's amazing. I'm ready to win that belt. Sean O'Malley [or] Merab [Dvalishvili], I want the winner. I'll be back up if they want."

He added:

"Look, I've dreamed of being a world champion for more than half of my life now. UFC please give me an opportunity to show how great I am to the whole world, please."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (1:23):

Cory Sandhagen iterates on why he deserves the title shot next

Since his debut in the UFC in 2018, Cory Sandhagen has not fought for the UFC bantamweight title, though he has competed for the interim title once. With the current dynamics of the 135-pound division, Sandhagen believes that he will be given an opportunity for the title next.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Des Moines, 'The Sandman' explained why he deserves the title shot by saying:

"Merab's good of course but he's beatable and I think that I'm the guy to beat Merab. I can crack the code. I'm the only guy that hasn't got to fight him yet that's in the top five. I go out and finish a really seasoned veteran, who's very good, in a round and a half. I deserve the title shot next."

He added:

"And if it's [Sean] O'Malley, the entire world wants to see O'Malley and I step into a cage and fight and the UFC needs big fights and you can't make a bigger than me and O'Malley right now."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (4:14):

