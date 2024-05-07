Cory Sandhagen names Umar Nurmagomedov's hidden "vulnerability" which he spotted during the Dagestani mixed martial artist's last fight

Cory Sandhagen recently revealed what he believes to be Umar Nurmagomedov's weakness and intends to expose it. The bantamweight contenders are set to clash at UFC on ABC 7, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3.

The upcoming bout is significant as the winner could possibly earn a title shot, especially considering where they are in the bantamweight rankings. Championship Rounds recently uploaded a clip to their X account from 'Sandman's appearance on Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel, where he analyzed the Dagestani.

He said:

"I do really want to fight Umar [Nurmagomedov] in a five round fight also just because, I don't know if you watched his last [fight], but he was [breathing heavily]...He was working hard though, so I'll give him that...But [he] definitely was huffing and puffing during the [post-fight] interview, so I think there's a vulnerability there that I can capitalize on."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments regarding Umar Nurmagomedov's weakness below:

How do Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov match up with each other?

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov both have an incredible opportunity when they clash at UFC on ABC 7.

'Sandman' is currently the No.2 ranked UFC bantamweight and is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak. Each of the fighters he has defeated during this winning streak is ranked inside the top-10 including Song Yadong, Marlon Vera and Rob Font.

Sandhagen is in a similar situation as Dustin Poirier was in that he is giving an opportunity to a lower-ranked opponent with plenty of hype. A win over the highly touted Dagestani could all but confirm him a title shot against the winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

No.10-ranked, Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is unbeaten with a 17-0 MMA record and will be facing the toughest test of his career. The Dagestani trains with Islam Makhachev under the tutelage of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A win over Sandhagen could propel him into the title picture and result in a significant ascent up the rankings.

