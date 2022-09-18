"He doesn't pack enough power" - Cory Sandhagen on why Aljamain Sterling will "squeak out" a victory against T.J. Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 210 took place last night and it was an exciting back-and-forth clash. 'The Sandman' was able to win the fight after the cage-side doctor called off the bout between rounds 4 and 5.

'The Sandman' was happy with his performance against a tough opponent like Yadong. If he is able to win his next fight, Sandhagen believes a clash with UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will manifest itself.

Sandhagen was interviewed by FULL SEND MMA following his bout and asked to give his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Sterling.

"I think it's gonna be a good fight. I think TJ doesn't pack enough power in order to stop Aljamain from doing what he's gonna do. I think Aljamain is just gonna be the bigger, physical guy and I think that Aljamain will squeak it out."

Watch the interview below from 2:25:

Cory Sandhagen has fought both TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling in the past. However, he lost both fights. One being a razor-close decision loss to Dillashaw and the other being a first-round submission loss to Sterling.

Given this, 'The Sandman' could have a unique perspective on the way things can unfold when the bantamweight title is on the line.

Cory Sandhagen says Song Yadong hits harder than Petr Yan

Cory Sandhagen was able to get the win over Song Yadong after a competitive fight at UFC Fight Night 210. Both fighters took damage during the bout, but Sandhagen was able to open up a dreadful cut above Yadong's eye in round one. The cut continued to get worse and by round four, the doctor was forced to call off the fight.

'Kung Fu Kid' was able to land some thunderous blows to Sandhagen and during the post-fight interview he said that Yadong hits harder than Petr Yan, who is known for his punching power.

"Song is a hell of a fighter. He hits a little bit harder than Yan to be honest. The fool hits hard. I got the win, I got by a really tough guy who is down in the rankings but could very easily be top 5."

Watch the interview below from 5:30:

Cory Sandhagen will hope to carry this positive momentum into his next fight. 'The Sandman' sits at No.4 in the rankings and will only need a few more wins to get a shot at the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far