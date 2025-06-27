  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Costello Van Steenis sees Ilia Topuria's UFC 317 test as pivotal for Spain's MMA boom

Costello Van Steenis sees Ilia Topuria's UFC 317 test as pivotal for Spain's MMA boom

By Dylan Bowker
Published Jun 27, 2025 18:29 GMT
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira -Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Ilia Topuria (pictured) winning at UFC 317 could bolster the growth of MMA in Spain in a big way, according to another high level fighter who is also looking to grow Spanish mixed martial arts [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria ascending into the rarefied air of two-division UFC champions this weekend would be a major boost to MMA in Spain, according to Costello Van Steenis.

Ad

UFC 317 is headlined by Topuria, who battles Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt, with the former featherweight champion looking to best Oliveira in this year's International Fight Week main event.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Costello Van Steenis also finds himself in his own title bid on July 19 as he battles for Johnny Eblen's middleweight crown at PFL Africa 1.

When expressing his desire to bring PFL to Spain and what an Ilia Topuria title win this weekend could do to bolster Spanish MMA, Van Steenis said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think that's gonna be really interesting. I'm still doubting I'm staying awake for this fight because like I'm in training camp. So then I'll have to wake up early and see it later on. But I believe Ilia's gonna [beat] Charles in there in a nasty way. This guy's hands are made of rocks. We both come from the same city."
Ad
"He's been growing up in Alicante... How good would that be? He's gonna get the title in June... I'm gonna be getting the PFL title in July. Then we're both gonna take it to the same place, to Alicante where we both come from. That's making history," he added.

Check out Costello Van Steenis' thoughts below (13:48):

Ad
Ad

Ilia Topuria is not pushing as hard for UFC Spain lately

While Costello Van Steenis seems keen on bringing PFL to Spain someday, it seems like Ilia Topuria has cooled off a bit on his desire to bring a UFC card to Spain if he bests Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

The 28-year-old has mentioned his desire to bring the octagon to Spain, and while it seems like the promotional brass is starting to discuss the idea a bit more, Topuria has seemingly pulled back from the idea a bit.

Ad

The Georgian-Spanish mixed martial artist expounded upon why this UFC Spain desire has changed a bit during a press conference in Spain. Topuria's comments were later translated to English, where he stated [via Bloody Elbow]:

"It's because of the agreement the UFC has with ESPN, the scheduling issue, because if they bring a numbered event to Spain, it would have to be at 4AM or 5AM to be prime time on US television. So I don't see it as very feasible to have everyone on their feet at 4AM or 5AM."
youtube-cover
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications