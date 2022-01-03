Could Floyd Mayweather really afford Jeff Bezos' private jet after Logan Paul fight?

Floyd Mayweather can afford Jeff Bezos' private jet from the purse he received for fighting YouTube sensation Logan Paul, according to dailystar.com.

Floyd Mayweather is widely known as one of the richest athletes in sports. His nickname, 'Money', stems from the fortune he has built over his illustrious career.

After his exhibition bout against Logan Paul, Mayweather reportedly made over $100 million, as reported by Daily Star. It is also reported that Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos' jet is worth $65 million.

Bezos is a regular entrant in Forbes Magazine, which ranks celebrities, businessmen and athletes according to their financial statuses. According to Forbes, Bezos ranked as the richest individual in the world in 2021 with a net worth of $177 billion. He founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. He stepped down as CEO to become executive chairman on July 5, 2021.

Floyd Mayweather, back in August of 2021, claimed that he's worth northwards of $1.2 billion. In an appearance on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game', the self-proclaimed 'TBE' (The Best Ever) said:

"They say, ‘Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing... At the end of the day, my mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires... My little [five-month-old] grandson is a multi-millionaire and he don’t even know it. I’ve reached [billionaire status] four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2billion…"

Logan Paul said Floyd Mayweather has still not paid him for their exhibition bout

Logan Paul has claimed that Mayweather still hasn't paid him for their June 2021 fight. Reacting to a news article about Mayweather being able to afford Jeff Bezos' private jet, a furious 'Maverick' took to Twitter to Floyd Mayweather a 'dirty little rat' for not paying him his share from their bout:

"Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4"

Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout that went to a draw inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The undefeated boxer retired with an incomparable record of 50-0 and has pocketed some of the biggest payouts in professional boxing history. He also frequently boasts about his financial assets on social media.

