Could prime B.J. Penn beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight? Joe Rogan weighs in 

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on B.J. Penn's incredible performances in the UFC during his prime. In the view of the UFC color commentator, Penn is arguably the best lightweight of all time, and maybe even better than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan hosted well-known bowhunter Cameron Hanes. In their discussion about the training schedules of MMA fighters, Rogan mentioned how Penn used to train, during his peak years, to some of his unconventional training regimes.

The UFC commentator also presented an interesting take on the Hawaiian fighter and stated:

"People talk about Khabib being the greatest lightweight of all time, and maybe he is. It's very possible he is. But I would put the BJ Penn that fought Joe Daddy Stevenson, the BJ Penn that fought Sean Sherk — that BJ Penn that was in that peak — I would put him against anybody."

He added:

"He couldn't be stopped. And, if you got him to the ground, his f**king submission game was insane. He was insane off of his back. He would take your back, you're dead. He would knock you out standing, his kickboxing was elite."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:01:25):

After a seven-fight losing streak in the UFC, Penn was released by the promotion. The primary reason for his departure was a bar fight he got involved in at a bar in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Joe Rogan talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's disciplined lifestyle

Unlike B.J. Penn, whose UFC career was dominated by great ups and lows, Khabib Nurmagomedov had an unbeaten record during his stay in the promotion. Throughout his career, 'The Eagle' beat several top fighters, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Joe Rogan discussed how Nurmagomedov's disciplined lifestyle played a crucial role in his dominant performances in the octagon.

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] had unbelievably grueling training sessions. That was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance. Their discipline was second to none. No girlfriends, no phones, no bulls***, no video games. F**k you. We train. Eat, recover, train. You wanna really be a champion? This is how you have to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is so good. This is how Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined." [50:35]

