"Could rock that hairstyle too" - Israel Adesanya embraces popular Grace Jones meme, fans abuzz

Israel Adesanya is one of the world's greatest mixed martial artists. Meanwhile, Grace Jones is a tenured entertainer who has transcended multiple industries, be it music, fashion and cinema. Neither party has any formal link to the other, but some fans have claimed that there is a physical resemblance between the two.

Given his current hiatus from active MMA competition, the former UFC middleweight champion has become more active on social media. Despite career rival Alex Pereira's appeals for him to return to the octagon, Israel Adesanya has remained steadfast in his commitment to taking a break from fighting.

He has, instead, spent his time on his X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, sometimes clickbaiting fans, and as is the case today, posting an Instagram collage of images, including a black and white picture of himself wearing a suit standing in front of a portrait of Grace Jones.

An Israel Adesanya meme has even been made about the pair's physical resemblance, and now, fans on Reddit have shared a screenshot of the aforementioned picture, as it appears as though Adesanya is now embracing the meme. One fan urged Adesanya to wear the same high-top haircut that Jones did:

"I think Izzy could rock that hairstyle too. Do it champ!"

Another fan, however, pointed out that Adesanya, who experiments frequently with his hair, already wore a similar high-top cut in the past:

"I'm pretty sure he did have that hairstyle at one point"

Other fans touched on 'The Last Stylebender's' polarizing image, taking a dig at his detractors, who will likely bring up his recent dog-related controversy:

"Actually funny but dorks in here are gonna spam some low iq drivel about dogs and think they’re comedic geniuses."

Not everyone, though, was in favor of him changing his hairstyle:

"Nah it would just make his forehead look bigger"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Israel Adesanya's last win streak

Adesanya spent most of his MMA career as an undefeated phenom. Unfortunately, he has recently suffered a few losses that have permanently stained a record that was once untouched by defeat. In his last fight, he lost to Sean Strickland in a lopsided unanimous decision, even suffering a knockdown.

Before that, he had knocked out Alex Pereira to recapture the middleweight title that he had lost to 'Poatan' in their prior bout. So his last win streak stretched from June 2021 to July 2022, during which he defeated Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.