"Could not sound less interested" - Joe Rogan's raving praise of John Danaher's BJJ mastery fails to sway Elon Musk's interest, per fans

Elon Musk may continue to tease an MMA debut, but his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience suggests to fans he may not be as interested in the sport.

The Tesla CEO conversed with Rogan on a number of topics, including his ongoing back-and-forth with Mark Zuckerberg and potential involvement in MMA. However, when Rogan discussed jiu-jitsu with Musk, the latter's interest appeared to wane.

Joe Rogan passionately delved into the life and career of John Danaher, one of the most respected and successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches in the world. Fans, however, shared a laugh on social media regarding Musk's displayed lack of interest.

Gordon Ryan, whom the UFC commentator included in his comments on Danaher as one of the legend's most successful athletes, posted a clip of the podcast interview on Instagram. Ryan captioned the video with a slight smiling emoji, seemingly appreciating Rogan's comments while also taking a playful jab at Musk.

Musk also made a couple of comments regarding his previously rumored fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the show, capturing fans' attention. The entrepreneur claimed a superfight between the two celebrities is still very much possible.

The opinion Musk has on a fight with Zuckerberg has been made very public, but it is not known how active the CEO is in martial arts training. However, based on his appearance on the podcast, he does not seem to care too much about the grappling side of the sport.

Is Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk going to happen?

Though talks of a potential celebrity MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have died down, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed that a potential deal is still possible.

Musk, a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, said the fight is 'still possible.' Musk said:

"Dana White thinks it would be a really big ticket fight... Let's do it... I'll do it anywhere. I literally said anywhere, any time, any rules."

If the fight somehow does come to reality, it will not happen any time soon. Zuckerberg announced on Instagram that he has just come out of surgery to repair a torn ACL that he suffered during sparring.

The Facebook inventor also revealed in the post that he is very serious about a future in MMA, claiming he was training for a debut in early 2024. Due to the nature of the injury, Zuckerberg noted he would be out of any combat action for the foreseeable future.