"Rest up king" - Mark Zuckerberg tears ACL during sparring, wishes pour in for Meta CEO

It looks like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still training to make his MMA debut, even though Elon Musk may be out of the picture. However, he may have hit his first roadblock.

Zuckerberg took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a series of photos following a surgical procedure to repair a torn ACL. He captioned the post:

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me."

Zuckerberg explained that his injury was a result of his continued pursuit of a potential MMA fight. He wrote:

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover."

The Meta CEO was at the center of one of the strangest yet most intriguing fight rumors of the year. He was reportedly in talks to arrange an MMA fight with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The bout never really materialized despite Dana White's push for it to happen in the UFC.

Zuckerberg's post received an overwhelming amount of comments, many of which came from UFC fighters. Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili, Mike Davis, and Billy Quarantillo were among the MMA veterans who wished the entrepreneur a quick recovery.

Is Mark Zuckerberg competing in MMA?

Earlier in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg surprised many people by competing in and winning a local jiu-jitsu tournament. Shortly afterward, the Meta CEO made it known through his Instagram account that he had begun training in MMA.

After his well-documented feud with Elon Musk, Zuckerberg was seen training with notable MMA fighters and jiu-jitsu practitioners, such as Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mikey Musumeci.

In his injury post, Zuckerberg made it clear that he intends to make an MMA debut within the next few years.

