"Couldn't hold my gym bag" - Ryan Garcia reignites Sean O'Malley feud, fires shots at UFC bantamweight champion 

Sean O'Malley has made no secret about his desire to foray into the world of boxing at some point down the line, even claiming that with a proper training camp, he can defeat the likes of Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia inside the squared circle.

The reigning bantamweight champion has consistently promised high-profile boxing fights for later on in his career, clearly inspired by the historic and record-breaking Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor extravaganza from 2017.

O'Malley's comments caught the attention of Ryan Garcia, who recently wrote on Instagram:

''Sean O'Malley couldn't hold my gym bag let alone be able to box with me''

This isn't the first time 'King Ry' and 'Sugar' have traded barbs online. The two combat sports stars went back and forth on X (formerly Twitter) after Garcia's loss to Davis last year, which O'Malley referenced in his retort to the boxing star.

Sean O'Malley claims UFC isn't interested in Devin Haney fight - "No one knows him"

Sean O'Malley has discussed taking on boxing bouts down the line while still under contract with the UFC on numerous occasions. He recently claimed that the UFC is open to the idea, but it would have to be against a big name, and Devin Haney doesn't fit the bill.

While O'Malley acknowledged that Ryan Garcia has decent star power, he added that the likes of Haney and Gervonta Davis aren't really household names. 'Sugar' said on his podcast:

''I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday. They’re like, ‘Nobody knows how Devin Haney is, there’s a zero percent chance that fight happens. No one knows him.' Between him and Gervonta Davis, you go and ask a random person which one’s first they’d be like [I don’t know].”

O'Malley captured the UFC bantamweight title with his second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last year. He will look to defend his belt when he runs it back with former foe Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in Miami next month.