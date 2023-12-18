"Couldn't make it through a theme park with my kids" - UFC Hall-of-Famer thanks doctor who helped him recover from 'ugly' knee injury

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Sera paid tribute in a visit to the doctor who helped him recover from a knee injury.

Sera, who fought 13 times in the UFC octagon, suffered from a knee injury that stopped him from partaking in various day-to-day and normal activities, including spending time with his kids.

However, Sera consulted and underwent surgery with Dr. Jose Rodriguez, a top orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The hospital is known to be the best in orthopedic treatments in the United States and is also the official hospital of the UFC.

Sera expressed his gratitude to Dr. Rodriguez for their treatment and support during his complete recovery. He said:

“Good to see you, my man. When you first met me, I could not walk, I couldn’t make it through a theme park with my kids. Is that my ugly knee before and after? [points at x-ray scans on monitor] Yes. I don’t know what they do elsewhere. All I know is, I’m able to walk, and I’m able to do jiu-jitsu and I’m happy. I feel great, doc. Thank you, doc. Thank you.”

Check out Matt Sera's meeting with Dr. Jose Rodriguez below on X:

Former champion Israel Adesanya blasts UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis for 's**t show'

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya weighed in on the conflict between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

The two middleweights have been beefing since their appearance at a press conference before UFC 296. They are scheduled to take on each other in Sean Strickland's first title defense at UFC 297. However, 'Tarzan' can't wait to get his hands on the South African, as he assaulted him ringside at the pay-per-view.

Check out their brawl below:

Adesanya weighed in on the incident on his YouTube channel and ridiculed the two for their representation of the division while maintaining that the entertainment factor existed in their brawl.

“I mean, at least he didn’t call him a n***r. Fully respectable champions and title challengers. That’s what they did. ‘Oh, Israel is so embarrassing as a champion. Goes in the cage, meh, meh, meh.’ Then this is what they do. They sucker punch them. He actually did. He jumped over the chair, sucker punched him and they had a little scrap. I liked it. I like a s*** show. Don’t we all? We all see a car crash, we won’t look away.”

Check out his full comments on his YouTube channel below (11:33):