"Count not needed" - Fans feel the scientific power Muay Thai legend Nong-O uncorked on Felipe Lobo in Singapore duel

ONE Championship fans are still in disbelief at how the great Nong-O Hama dismantled the hard-hitting Felipe Lobo in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship bout in March 2022 at ONE X.
Nong-O, then reigning as the 145-pound Muay Thai king, stayed in step with his Brazilian counterpart for much of their world title tilt despite being six years older than 'Demolition Man'.
Late in the third round, Lobo tried to outpace and outstrike the 38-year-old icon. Nong-O instead rewarded him with a cracking uppercut right through his guard, which dropped him to the canvas. Though the challenger tried to get back on his feet, the referee saw he was in no condition to continue and waved him off.
Check out multiple angles of the knockout below, which ONE shared on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the comments section, Nong-O's fans marveled at his impressive display of skill, accuracy, and timing. They wrote:
"Count not needed."
"Knocked the wind out of him. 🔥"
"He was surprised that it was so easy."
"Cold ass walk off 😮💨🥶"
"Night night 🔥"
Nong-O successfully defended the crown two more times, for a total of seven defenses, before losing it to ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an upset in April 2023.
Nong-O back in action at ONE Fight Night 31
A veteran of over 330-plus fights in his illustrious career, Nong-O will be gunning for his 12th win under the ONE banner at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
His opponent will be compatriot and rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who spoiled his flyweight Muay Thai debut in February with a razor-thin split decision victory.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be airing live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.