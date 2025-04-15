"Count not needed" - Fans feel the scientific power Muay Thai legend Nong-O uncorked on Felipe Lobo in Singapore duel

ONE Championship fans are still in disbelief at how the great Nong-O Hama dismantled the hard-hitting Felipe Lobo in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship bout in March 2022 at ONE X.

Ad

Nong-O, then reigning as the 145-pound Muay Thai king, stayed in step with his Brazilian counterpart for much of their world title tilt despite being six years older than 'Demolition Man'.

Late in the third round, Lobo tried to outpace and outstrike the 38-year-old icon. Nong-O instead rewarded him with a cracking uppercut right through his guard, which dropped him to the canvas. Though the challenger tried to get back on his feet, the referee saw he was in no condition to continue and waved him off.

Ad

Trending

Check out multiple angles of the knockout below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In the comments section, Nong-O's fans marveled at his impressive display of skill, accuracy, and timing. They wrote:

"Count not needed."

"Knocked the wind out of him. 🔥"

"He was surprised that it was so easy."

"Cold ass walk off 😮‍💨🥶"

"Night night 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nong-O successfully defended the crown two more times, for a total of seven defenses, before losing it to ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an upset in April 2023.

Ad

Nong-O back in action at ONE Fight Night 31

A veteran of over 330-plus fights in his illustrious career, Nong-O will be gunning for his 12th win under the ONE banner at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent will be compatriot and rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who spoiled his flyweight Muay Thai debut in February with a razor-thin split decision victory.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be airing live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.