"Counter it by doing a Batista Bomb" - Clip of Brian Ortega landing a flying triange 'from the heavens' gets MMA Twitter talking

An old clip of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has got the MMA world talking after recently going viral again.

Ortega, a 1st-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, has earned seven of his 15 pro victories by submission. Interestingly, four of those seven submission victories have been recorded via a triangle choke, and as a result, he has earned himself the nickname of 'T-City' (Triangle City).

While triangle chokes seem to be Brian Ortega's expertise, he was seen landing a rather difficult and rare variation of it, the flying triangle choke, a few years ago.

Watch the video below:

🤯



Brian Ortega with a flying triangle from the heavens Brian Ortega with a flying triangle from the heavens 😳🤯 https://t.co/QlNeozoxEq

The video of 'T-City' landing the flying triangle choke has surfaced on the internet again and has got the MMA world talking on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Day in the life of a Taekwondo white belt"

"Day in the life of a Taekwondo white belt"

"D.O>P.E"

"Should have done that to Volk and he would be champ."

"Should have done that to Volk and he would be champ."

"How is that humanly possible"

"Looks like part of a 90s movie montage"

"He coulda won the belt off Volk had he just done this smh"

"He coulda won the belt off Volk had he just done this smh"

"I would like to see the 25 bloopers. Thanks"

"I would like to see the 25 bloopers. Thanks"

"Drug Cheat"

"Counter it by doing a Batista Bomb"

When will Brian Ortega return to the octagon?

'T-City' was last seen in action against Yair Rodriguez in July 2022. The bout did not go as planned for the former title challenger as he ended up suffering a shoulder injury in the very first round.

Brian Ortega then underwent shoulder surgery in early August 2022. As of now, there is no publicly-known timeline for his return. When he does come back, he will aim to break his two-fight losing streak. While an opponent for Ortega is not decided yet, he could potentially take on No.8-ranked UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze.

During a recent appearance on MMA Underground, Chikadze revealed that the UFC likes the idea of him fighting the former UFC featherweight title challenger, which may happen in late summer:

"It's Brian Ortega and the UFC said they like this fight and I know that UFC talked to Brian about this fight and I heard that he likes this fight and he has intentions to fight me. So, it's absolutely a great opportunity if he would accept it."

Catch Giga Chikadze's comments below (03:45):

