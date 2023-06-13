"Counter it by doing a Batista Bomb" - Clip of Brian Ortega landing a flying triange 'from the heavens' gets MMA Twitter talking

An old clip of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has got the MMA world talking after recently going viral again.
Ortega, a 1st-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, has earned seven of his 15 pro victories by submission. Interestingly, four of those seven submission victories have been recorded via a triangle choke, and as a result, he has earned himself the nickname of 'T-City' (Triangle City).
While triangle chokes seem to be Brian Ortega's expertise, he was seen landing a rather difficult and rare variation of it, the flying triangle choke, a few years ago.
The video of 'T-City' landing the flying triangle choke has surfaced on the internet again and has got the MMA world talking on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:
When will Brian Ortega return to the octagon?
'T-City' was last seen in action against Yair Rodriguez in July 2022. The bout did not go as planned for the former title challenger as he ended up suffering a shoulder injury in the very first round.
Brian Ortega then underwent shoulder surgery in early August 2022. As of now, there is no publicly-known timeline for his return. When he does come back, he will aim to break his two-fight losing streak. While an opponent for Ortega is not decided yet, he could potentially take on No.8-ranked UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze.
During a recent appearance on MMA Underground, Chikadze revealed that the UFC likes the idea of him fighting the former UFC featherweight title challenger, which may happen in late summer:
"It's Brian Ortega and the UFC said they like this fight and I know that UFC talked to Brian about this fight and I heard that he likes this fight and he has intentions to fight me. So, it's absolutely a great opportunity if he would accept it."
