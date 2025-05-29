"Counter him as he comes in" - Dmitrii Kovtun looks to turn Rambolek's aggression against him at ONE Fight Night 32

Russian Muay Thai contender Dmitrii Kovtun is looking to play the counter game in his upcoming bantamweight Muay Thai battle with number four-ranked Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kovtun recognized that Rambolek is a tough customer and revealed the approach that he will bring on fight night, as he stated:

"He's a tough fighter. I'll look to counter him as he comes in and stick to my usual style."

'The Silent Assassin' is looking to sustain his momentum and extend his win streak to three, after previously beating Suablack Tor Pran49 in January 2025 at ONE Fight Night 27 and Soe Line Oo in March 2025 at ONE Fight Night 29.

Kovtun also holds a victory against Ferrari Fairtex, whom he unanimously beat during his promotional debut in August 2024 at ONE Fight Night 24.

A win for Kovtun could earn him a seat in the upper echelon of the division's rankings and possibly replace Rambolek in his position.

Dmitrii Kovtun is confident that his boxing will be his key to victory against Rambolek in Lumpinee tilt

The RUS Gym and Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative also claimed that his boxing is way better than Rambolek's, which is why he intends to capitalize on this when they finally cross paths against each other inside the ring.

The 27-year-old striking menace declared this during the same recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I believe I have the edge in boxing, and that's something I'll be looking to exploit."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card will take place on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live.

